AC Milan release re-arranged derby ticket information

AC Milan fans who had tickets for the cancelled derby game with Inter earlier in the month have been told their tickets will be valid for the re-arranged fixture on April 4th.

A statement on the Rossoneri website confirmed that ticket holders for the first game would still be able to attend the second but had some good news for those fans who would not be able to get to the game.

A voucher is to be made available to the same value of any unusable tickets which can be used to purchase tickets for any Milan game between now and the end of the season.

The Derby della Madonnina was called off in light of the death of Davide Astori, and will be played on a Wednesday instead of a Sunday evening.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side still have to face Fiorentina and Napoli at home before the end of the campaign, with Hellas Verona, Benevento and Sassuolo also set to visit the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.