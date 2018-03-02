AC Milan seek agreement with Flamengo for young prodigy

AC Milan are hoping to secure the services of Flamengo sensation Lincoln ahead of their European rivals.

The 17 year-old striker caught the eye during the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, scoring three times in seven appearances.

Now the Rossoneri want to pluck the rising star from the Rio de Janeiro side according to Calciomercato, but for a hefty fee.

Lincoln may have just three league appearances to his name for Flamengo, but Milan are expected to pay close to €30 million.

Such a steep valuation could deter the seven time Champions League winners, bringing their rivals into a bidding war.

Milan have done business with Flamengo in the past, selling Ronaldinho to the Brazilian club back in 2011.