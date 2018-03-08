AC Milan v Arsenal: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Arsenal to the Stadio San Siro for their Europa League Round of 16 first leg tie.

Unbeaten in 2018, Milan will be hoping to extend their 13-match record against the Premier League side who have lost their last three European away games when playing Italian teams.

Gennaro Gattuso will have to be wary as Milan have only won one of their last nine European games against English opposition, but can count on a strong defence having not conceded a goal in 584 minutes.

AC Milan: Donnarumma, Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura, Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu

Arsenal: Ospina; Chambers, Koscielny, Mustafi, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Xhaka, Wilshere; Ozil, Mkhitaryan; Welbeck