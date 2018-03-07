Allegri: Juventus aiming to win the Champions League

After a 2-1 over Tottenham in their Champions League Round of 16 match, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri felt experience was the key to victory.

A goal and assist from Gonzalo Higuain saw Juventus power past Spurs, winning 4-3 on aggregate, though Tottenham did dominate the majority of the match.

However, the tie was won in a crazy three minute period, with Higuain directing a Sami Khedira header in on 64 minutes, before playing Paulo Dybala through, to score what turned out to the winner.

“The goals from Dybala and Higuain tonight were important for them, but the whole team played well,” Allegri told the press.

“Starting from the defenders, who defended well when in one-on-one situations. Now we will see who we face next. We are doing everything to get to the final.

“Dybala is an important player for us, he is young and improving a lot, while also making a name for himself in Europe. That’s important for him but also Juventus.

“Asamoah and Lichtsteiner gave the team more intensity, and a different edge which allowed Alex Sandro to move further up the pitch which gave us the platform to win.

“When it was 1-0 we were stretched. We could have scored and in the first half we were put under pressure particularly when trying to get the ball out from the back, which is something we will have to improve on.

“Suffering in games in this part of the season is normal and needs a little more patience than in the earlier part of the season.

“We are in the quarter-finals and we will see what happens. Our ambition is to win the Champions League but we know there are still big teams there like Real Madrid and Barcelona, not forgetting Bayern Munich.

“We are used to games like these, we have to be. We only need to be a little calmer. Juventus have a history in Europe. Finals can go wrong but the club have improved a lot.

“The indicator of that comes from games like these. There is no hiding, the challenge comes from ourselves, and it is important to question what we are doing every day.”