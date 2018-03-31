Allegri sets Juventus a formidable run-in challenge

After overcoming AC Milan in a hard-fought encounter, Juventus were set a challenge of winning seven of their last eight games by coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Coupled with Napoli’s surprise draw away to Sassuolo earlier on Saturday, the Bianconeri’s win moves them four points clear of their closest challengers in the Scudetto race.

However, the man in charge believes it may still take a big effort of 21 points from a possible 24 if they are to prevent the Partenopei from taking their title.

“We were good at waiting for the decisive moment in this game and it was very important to win. It was a difficult match for us but now we are back four points ahead of Napoli,” Allegri told Premium Sport.

“Now, it is about taking things one step at a time but the descent to the finale has started. Napoli are still behind us so we can’t lose focus and must continue.

“Napoli can get to 98 points but there are still eight matches left so we have to win seven of those. Now, we have to think about Real Madrid and then we will go to Benevento to win, otherwise Napoli could get back to two behind again.”

Allegri also paid tribute to Juan Cuadrado who made his first appearance of 2018 and came off the bench to score a vital second goal for the Bianconeri on his comeback.

“I was amazed because he hasn’t played for a few months and the last time he had a long lay-off, he didn’t do too well but this time he did very well,” he added. “Douglas Costa also did excellent things on the left.”