Allegri: Juventus were lacking mental energy, but we have to turn result into a positive

After Juventus could only manage a 0-0 draw away to SPAL, Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri felt a lack of mental energy was to blame and wants his side to learn from the match.

Chances were few and far between in the game, with Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic and Paulo Dybala all going close, though Juve could only muster three shots on target through the match.

As a result, Juventus missed the chance to extend their lead a top Serie A to seven points, and instead of five clear of Napoli who play on Sunday evening against Genoa.

“You have to compliment SPAL for the way they played defensively,“ Allegri told the press.

“They started well, pressed hard and we started a little bit slow. But after 30 minutes the game completely reversed, after we took control of the match. The problem was that we didn’t play fast enough.

“We created a few chances in the first half, but in the second we a little off and got the result we did.

“It was very simple tonight, we were lacking a bit of mental energy, and because of this we didn’t have that cutting edge. Things like this can happen, but they shouldn’t because tonight we had a game which was there to be won.

“We would be crazy to think we were always going to win the game. Everything is down to the lack of energy. On the other hand, we have to turn the result into a positive, in the sense that we have to go to Crotone and Benevento which will be similar matches.

“So if we don’t have the energy, and don’t learn to battle, we risk losing the Scudetto in games like this.”