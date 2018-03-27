Ancelotti won’t be the next Azzurri coach

Italy’s search for a new coach has been dealt a blow with Carlo Ancelotti having decided he will not be the next Azzurri boss.

Ancelotti is on a shortlist which includes current interim Luigi Di Biagio, Antonio Conte, Roberto Mancini and Vincenzo Montella, with the former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach many people’s preferred choice.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Ancelotti had been warming to the idea of being Italy’s next boss, after initially distancing himself from the role, but has now decided that his future remains in club coaching.

Although an agreement in the future has not been ruled out, Ancelotti still wants to coach day-to-day, and wants to wait for another club role before any potential Azzurri position.

Now it looks as if Zenit St Petersburg coach Roberto Mancini is currently in pole position to succeed Gian Piero Ventura, particularly given he has no release clause which would need to be paid.