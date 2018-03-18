Andre Silva turns hero for AC Milan again

Andre Silva was AC Milan’s hero once again, as his late strike gave the Rossoneri a 3-2 win over Chievo at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

It was Milan who took an early lead, with Hakan Calhanoglu in the right place at the right time, to fire into the empty net. Then Chievo bagged two goals in two minutes through Mariusz Stepinski and a rocket from Roberto Inglese, but Patrick Cutrone got the equaliser seven minutes into the second half.

But, with eight minutes left, the Rossoneri swung in a corner, and Andre Silva was in the right place at the right to to blast home, just as he was a week ago against Genoa. Franck Kessie also had a penalty saved in the final minute of the match.

Milan are now unbeaten in their last 23 Serie A games against Chievo, and have never lost at home to the Flying Donkeys, who have won just one of their last 13 Serie A matches.

Following the win, Milan remain five points behind city rivals Inter who occupy fourth spot in the Serie A table.

As expected Milan made all of the early running with Chievo struggling to get out of their own half.

The breakthrough came 10 minutes in as Suso played Franck Kessie in down the right and his low cross found its way to the back post, ricocheting off Stefano Sorrentino, where an unmarked Calhanoglu rifled home into the empty net.

To their credit Chievo did get back into a game a little with Roberto Inglese getting onto a loose ball in the box, but his shot was blocked. Then, Fabio Depaoli tried his luck from range, though he couldn’t get his strike on target.

The pace of the game slowed somewhat with neither side creating anything of note until just after the half hour Chievo got the equaliser.

A long raking crossfield ball found Emanuele Giaccherini on the left and he took the ball past Fabio Borini, before firing in a low cross which deflected off Leonardo Bonucci into the path of Stepinski who tapped into the empty net.

It was two for Chievo moments later, again taking advantage of Borini’s lack of experience as a defender, with Inglese collecting the ball on the left and smashing the ball into the far top corner, leaving Gianluigi Donnarumma with no chance.

Suso tried to curl one in from the right corner of the penalty area, but it flew inches wide of Sorrentino’s right-hand post.

Straight after the break Milan had the ball in the back of the net through Cutrone, and after consultation with VAR as there were suspicions of offside, the goal was given.

Once again Suso was the creative outlet for Milan, curling in a cross from the right which was put just over the bar by Cutrone.

Another cross from Suso was put into the head of Andre Silva, but the striker was unable to direct the ball on target.

A long range effort from Giacomo Bonaventura was parried out, while at the other end Inglese had a shot blocked after a Chievo counter attack.

The winning goal came 10 minutes from time as a corner fell to Andre Silva six yards out, and he blasted past Sorrentino to earn the Rossoneri three points for the second game in a row.

Things went from bad to worse for Chievo in the final moments of the game as referee Maurizio Mariani awarded a penalty to the home side following a handball from Nenad Tomovic.

Kessie stepped up but his spot kick was saved by Sorrentino.