Argentina v Italy: Official Line-Ups

Both Italy and Argentina travel to the Etihad Stadium in Manchester for their friendly match, as La Albiceleste begin their World Cup 2018 preparations.

On the other hand the Azzurri start life under interim coach Luigi Di Biagio as they look to rebuild following failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Argentina: Caballero; Bustos, Otamendi, Fazio, Tagliafico; Paredes, Biglia; Lanzini, Lo Celso, Di Maria, Higuain.

Italy: Buffon; Florenzi, Bonucci, Rugani, De Sciglio; Parolo, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.