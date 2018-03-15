Arsenal Player Ratings: Danny doesn’t dive… Does he?

Arsenal made it into the Europa League quarter-finals with a convincing 3-1 win over AC Milan at the Emirates Stadium, making it 5-1 over the two legs.

Danny Welbeck put the Gunners back on level terms from the penalty spot, after Hakan Calhanoglu gave the Rossoneri the lead, but the Englishman clearly dived to win the spot kick from Ricardo Rodriguez.

Granit Xhaka got on the scoresheet after a horrendous blunder from Gianluigi Donnarumma, before Welbeck wrapped up passage to the next round late on.