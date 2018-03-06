Astori autopsy concludes Bradycardia was cause of death

Following an autopsy on the body of Davide Astori, the cause of death has been put down to a slowing heart rate – Bradycardia – before it stopped beating completely.

The Fiorentina captain was discovered dead in his hotel room on Sunday morning after not showing up for breakfast with the rest of his teammates.

Conducted by Carlo Moreschi, who is Professor of Legal Medicine at the University of Udine and Pordenone, as well as the University of Padova’s Gaetano Thiene, the pair concluded that Astori’s heart slowed, before coming to a stop which caused his passing.

Further tests will be done to deterime whether or not there were any underlying genetic causes.

Astori’s funeral will be held on Thursday morning at the Basilica di Santa Croce in Florence.