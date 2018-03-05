Astori funeral to be held on Thursday

After the tragic premature death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, the Serie A club have confirmed that his funeral will take place on Thursday 8 March.

Passing away in his sleep while staying in a hotel as they prepared to face Udinese on Sunday afternoon, the defender will be laid to rest in Florence.

The Viola also confirmed via their official Twitter account that the autopsy of the 31-year-old’s body will take place on Tuesday, before he is transferred to the technical headquarters of the FIGC, Coverciano, where the public will be able to pay their respects.

The Basilica di Santa Croce in Florence has been chosen as the venue for the Italian international centre-back’s service on Thursday and will begin at 10am.

Astori made 109 appearances in all competitions over three seasons with Fiorentina, scoring three times for the club.