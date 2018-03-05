Astori to be remembered in Champions League and Europa League fixtures

The coming set of Champions League and Europa League fixtures will hold a minute’s silence as a mark of respect for the late Fiorentina captain Davide Astori following his untimely death on Sunday morning.

Just 31-years old, the Viola captain died of natural causes in his sleep at the club’s hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning, ahead of his side’s game away to Udinese.

In response to the news, all scheduled Serie A games on Sunday were postponed until a later date, as clubs, players and supporters from all over Italy and abroad sent their condolences to Florence.

UEFA, too, have acted on the news and announced that a moment of silence will take place before each game in all of their competitions this week.

AC Milan, Roma and Juventus are all in action this week in European competition against Arsenal, Shakhtar Donetsk and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.