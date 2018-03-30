Atletico Madrid close in on Juventus star as Griezmann replacement

With Antoine Griezmann edging ever closer to an exit, Atletico Madrid will look to replace the forward with Juventus star Paulo Dybala and have already prepared a transfer offer and contract proposal.

Having opted to remain in the Spanish capital last summer, Griezmann’s future appears much less certain this time around, with Barcelona thought to be willing to match the €100 million release clause in the Frenchman’s contract to swoop.

However, Atletico are ready to reinvest that figure and more to land Dybala, and have already agreed in principal a five-year contract with the player’s agent, according to Spanish outlet Radio Onda Cero.

Speculation has been mounted after Dybala was spotted in Madrid last week, with Calciomercatoweb.com suggesting that the Argentine met compatriot and current Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

Regardless, the Italian outfit are not keen to sell their star forward, nor has Dybala publicly expressed an interest in leaving the Allianz Stadium, but a deal could be struck if Atletico were to meet Juventus’ valuation.

The 2016 Champions League finalists have also approached Juventus to secure a deal, and may be able to tempt the Bianconeri into a sale by offering €150m, plus former Fiorentina defender Stefan Savic.

Since arriving from Palermo in 2015, Dybala has scored 63 goals in 129 appearances, as well as winning the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia twice.