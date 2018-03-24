Azzurri friendlies should be a farewell and no more for Gianluigi Buffon

As the referee pressed his lips against the whistle and signalled the end of the game, the unthinkable had happened. Italy were not going to be on the plane to Russia for the World Cup.

A stagnant, bland, uninspired performance across two legs meant they would miss out for the first time since 1958.

This was not the way Gianluigi Buffon was meant to end his glittering international adventure. The Juventus shot-stopper, now 40, was hoping to finish his career with Italy hoisting aloft the World Cup in Moscow, rather than being reduced to tears in Milan without ever reaching the finals.

Even going out in a quarter-final blaze of glory might have sufficed. But, alas, it was not meant to be.

The defeat was a wake-up call for Italian football. Time to change, time to develop. They now had to react to this gruesome disappointment and come back fighting. Buffon’s retirement was the chance to usher in a new dawn. A change of the old guard.

With Gianluigi Donnarumma waiting in the wings, Mattia Perin performing superbly, Simone Scuffet, Alessio Cragno and Marco Sportiello all playing well, the Azzurri have bags of talent waiting to be exploited.

But in a dramatic change of heart, Buffon decided to reverse his decision, which has seen him included in the squad for the friendlies against Argentina and England. The Italian cites the sad passing of Davide Astori as part of the reason for the reversal. A tribute to a man so fondly held amongst so many. However, if his international career were to extend beyond the two friendlies, it seems a pointless, illogical and detrimental decision.

It is highly unlikely that Buffon will be representing the Italians at Euro 2020, should they get there, so rekindling the relationship is a bizarre move.

Falling on his sword after the Sweden defeat, though disappointing and tragic that it was, would have been the way to go.

These two friendlies, the first games since that ill-fated night in Milan, were prime opportunity to play the youngsters who are the future. Show the world the new look Italy side. Though, the fixtures now have more emotional connotations. A chance for Italy to to say farewell to Astori.

Buffon’s decision to reverse his retirement plan to pay tribute to his former teammate is completely understandable, but to carry on his international career beyond these matches is perplexing.

The defeat to Sweden showed the need for Italy to undertake wholesale changes, including electing Buffon’s successor. The insipid way in which they failed to qualify for the World Cup highlighted a need to instigate change, starting with their record appearance holder.

The veteran Italian has provided fans with wonderful memories and has been a fantastic servant to his country. The finger was not pointed at him for missing out on the World Cup, he was not to blame. Retiring after the Sweden match was the right decision all-round. Now, because of the horrible circumstances retiring after the England game will be the correct decision, after bidding farewell to Astori.

It is not necessarily an issue about capability, he has proven he can still play amongst the best. It is a question of timing, and the right timing is after these friendly fixtures. At 40, he must now vacate the throne to allow his heir to emerge and flourish.

But were he to continue beyond these games, it would seem like a desperate attempt to cling to power, a reluctance to relinquish a position he has held for so long, rather than a final farewell.

For his sake, and the sake of the national team that he does say goodbye at Wembley on Tuesday night. Otherwise, in the long term, it could be a hindrance to Italy, rather than a help.