Benassi: It was a difficult day for all the players, Astori was on the pitch with us

After a 1-0 win over Benevento, Marco Benassi was overwhelmed by not having Davide Astori alongside him and admitted the whole day was hard for the Fiorentina players.

A number of tributes were paid to Astori who died last weekend, with the match stopping in the 13th minute as the stadium held a round of applause.

“It was a very difficult day, as it has been all week,” Benussi told Sky Sport Italia. “Going to training and not hearing Astori’s voice, getting to the stadium and not finding Davide in front of his locker was overwhelming.

“Now it is up to all of us to carry on his memory and values. I think that he gave us a hand up from there, and helped Hugo to get his head on the ball. I like to think that.”