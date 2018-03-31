Bologna v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma have the opportunity to set the pace in the race for Champions League qualification when they visit Bologna in the early kick off.

With all eyes on Wednesday’s mouthwatering clash against Barcelona, the Lupi have rested top scorer Edin Dzeko to give Patrik Schick a rare start up front.

The Czech is flanked by Stephan El Shaarawy and Diego Perotti, after Cengiz Under returned from international duty carrying a knock.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Pellegrini sits out the trip to the Stadio Renato Dell’Ara through injury, so the experienced trio of Kevin Strootman, Daniele De Rossi and Radja Nainggolan make up the midfield.

Bologna have all but secured their Serie A status and are in no danger of challenging for Europe, but will be looking to spring a shock on their opponents.

Striker Mattia Destro is not afforded the opportunity to haunt his former club, with Rodrigo Palacio given the starting berth in attack alongside Simone Verdi.

Veteran goalkeeper Antonio Mirante serves a suspension and is replaced by Antonio Santurro, behind a defence of that includes former Roma man Vasilis Torosidis.

Meanwhile, it promises to be a family affair as Bologna winger Federico Di Francesco comes up against father and Giallorossi coach Eusebio.

Bologna: Santurro; Torosidis, De Maio, Helander, Masina; Poli, Pulgar, Donsah; Di Francesco, Palacio, Verdi

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Strootman, De Rossi, Nainggolan; Perotti, Schick, El Shaarawy