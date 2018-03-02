Bonucci: AC Milan ready to challenge Arsenal

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci is adamant that his side can trouble Europa League opponents Arsenal, but insisted both teams are undergoing a rebuilding process.

Whilst the Rossoneri have not competed in the Champions League for four seasons, Arsenal are enduring a first campaign out of Europe’s elite competition in 20 years, and are currently languishing in sixth in the Premier League.

With the two traditional heavyweights squaring off in the Europa League Last 16, Bonucci insisted that Milan could eliminate their English opponents, whilst reflecting on the current fortunes of the pair.

“Both clubs are used to challenging on a bigger stage and are experiencing a form of downsizing, entering a new cycle,” the former Juventus centre-back told Milan TV.

“Arsenal have some talented individuals, especially in midfield and up front. We will have to make the difference as a team and I am confident that we have enough about us to trouble an important team like Arsenal.”

Milan and Arsenal met most recently in the Champions League First Knockout Round in 2012, as the Gunners fell to a 4-3 aggregate defeat. Having lost 4-0 in Italy in the first leg, Arsene Wenger’s side almost squeezed through with a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite lifting the Champions League on seven occasions, Milan have never won the Europa League. The first leg of the tie will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Thursday.