Buffon’s agent makes bold claim about player’s future

Despite being 40, Gianluigi Buffon could still have two years at the top level left in him, according to the Juventus man’s agent Silvano Martina.

Although he acknowledged that it is still too early to discuss it in detail given that Juventus have plenty of massive games between now and the end of the season, he doesn’t believe the end is in sight.

However, Martina also pointed out that Buffon does not want to simply remain in the game if it means he has to settle for a lesser role.

“It is still too early to say too much about Buffon’s future at the moment and time will tell how he feels himself,” Martina told RMC Sport. “It must be him, and only him, who ultimately makes the decision.

“If he does continue, it is because he still wants to be an important player and not just making up numbers but when I see him, I think he’s still doing well.

“I think that he can still play for another two years but you must have that fire inside you which drives you forward.”

When it comes to what the 40-year-old will do when he does eventually hang up the gloves, Martina has no doubt he will remain involved in the game.

“After retiring, he can choose between Juventus, who he has a friendship with the management, or the national team either but I think there will be plenty of interest in him,” he continued.

“Those will be looked at some day but he did go to Serie B with Juventus and rejected some sensational offers, while also never asking for a pay rise.”