Buffon paid for Juventus flight to Astori funeral

Further evidence of the efforts Juventus made to reach Davide Astori’s funeral have been uncovered, after it emerged that captain Gianluigi Buffon paid for a private jet to Florence.

The Bianconeri could have been excused a little celebration after overcoming Tottenham Hotspur to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, but instead turned their attention to paying their respects to the 31-year-old.

Shortly after victory at Wembley stadium, La Nazione report that Buffon addressed his teammates to explain that he had hired a plane for those wishing to travel to Florence at 4.30am the following morning.

Disregarding any need to rest and recover after a demanding 90 minutes, almost the entire squad wanted to make the trip, but the plane could only accommodate 12 people including crew so a select few travelled.

Given the historical animosity between the Old Lady and Fiorentina, it was suggested that the group could enter Santa Croce cathedral through an alternative entrance, but the offer was rejected, even if Buffon understood the offer.

“Going to Florence for us as Juventus is never easy,” the 40-year-old told La Nazione.

“On our arrival, however, to see the Viola fans who applauded us, who called and thanked us was very nice.

“Our presence made them feel less alone and this made me proud.”