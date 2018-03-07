Cagliari and Fiorentina retire No.13 in Astori tribute

After looking for an appropriate way to pay tribute to the recently deceased Davide Astori, two of his former clubs, Fiorentina and Cagliari, have confirmed they will withdraw his shirt number from use.

On Sunday morning the Viola captain failed to arrive for breakfast ahead of the clubs Serie A fixture away to Udinese and was eventually found dead in his hotel room after passing away in his sleep.

Astori had the most significant spells of his career with the Sardini and the Florence side, and Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the No.13 shirt will no longer be used.

The 31-year-old wore the number in honour of fellow Italian and 2006 World Cup winner Alessandro Nesta, who wore the number with such distinction in central defence playing for Lazio and AC Milan.