Cancelo: All that matters in Milan derby is victory

The only thing that Joao Cancelo is concerned about in the Derby della Madonnina is picking up three points against Inter’s city rivals AC Milan.

Rather than getting caught up in the occasion or worrying about the overall performance, the Portuguese defender was adamant that victory is the only thing that matters in a derby.

“Derbies aren’t about playing in, they are about winning. I’ve watched some of Milan’s games this season and I think that Gattuso has done a very good job,” he said.

“They have improved defensively now and are much more compact but we are a great team too and we will be doing our best to win.

“This is a great club with very passionate fans and we want to give them something to celebrate.”

The former Valencia man also shared his thoughts on the Scudetto race and had no problem with nailing his colours to the mast in discussing who he wants to see come out on top.

“I’m in favour of teams who play good football and for me, Napoli are a team who does that,” he continued. “Juventus are like a typical Italian team, they are very good at defending and I’m also a big fan of [Kalidou] Koulibaly.”