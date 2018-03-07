Chiellini: It is in Tottenham’s DNA to lose at the end

Following Juventus’ smash and grab victory over Tottenham on Wednesday night, Giorgio Chiellini pulled no punches as he indicated that Spurs always lose in the end.

A goal and assist from Gonzalo Higuain saw Juventus power past Tottenham Hotspur 2-1, 4-3 on aggregate, at Wembley Stadium and into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Spurs dominated the majority of the match, but the tie was won in a crazy three minute period, with Higuain directing a Sami Khedira header in on 64 minutes, before playing Paulo Dybala through, to score what turned out to the winner.

“It was a difficult game,”Chiellini told Premium Sport. “But we also knew what we had to do. In the first half we were under a lot of pressure, but believed in ourselves.

“We wanted to stay in the game as we knew we would create chances. Fortune favours the brave, and have played as a team until the very end.

“Tottenham are a great team, but lack that something extra you need to win trophies, and games like this.

“They always create a lot of chances to score, but in the end they are always missing something to get to the at the end. We believe in the history.”