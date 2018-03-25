Chinese clubs keen on AC Milan striker

Having fallen out of favour at AC Milan under Gennaro Gattuso, Nikola Kalinic could see his time at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza cut short with a number of Chinese Super League clubs interested in his services.

Kalinic only arrived at the San Siro last summer from Fiorentina, but now finds himself behind both Patrick Cutrone and Andre Silva in the pecking order of Milan forwards.

According to Corriere dello Sport, there are still clubs in China who would be interested in offering him an escape route, though.

Gattuso hit out at the forward’s lack of professionalism in training following their recent Europa League exit to Arsenal, and said that he would be left at home if his attitude did not improve.

The Croatian has scored just four goals in 21 appearances for the Rossoneri this season.