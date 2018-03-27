Conti:AC Milan can make the Champions League

AC Milan full-back Andrea Conti is back from injury to aid the charge towards European football and is confident the Rossoneri can still achieve Champions League qualification this season.

After arriving from Atalanta in the summer the 24-year-old managed just two Serie A appearances, before suffering a cruciate ligament injury in September.

“I believe in the Champions League qualification, there is hope,” Conti told Milan TV.

“I believed it months ago when we were even further away, points wise, and I do not see why not to believe in it now.

“Our rivals will be Inter and Lazio, as the table shows, but I hope I can be key to achieving this goal. I hope to prove on the pitch to be an extra weapon.”

When Serie A action resumes after the international break, Milan face reigning champions Juventus before their rearranged fixture with neighbours Inter, which Conti knows they could be crucial to reaching their goal.

“I do not know if the matches against Juventus and Inter will be decisive, as there will still be a few games left,” stated the Italian. “They will definitely be important though.”

With just 10 games left of the campaign, the Rossoneri sit five points off the Nerazzurri, who currently occupy the final qualification place, with Lazio also four points ahead of them.