Cutrone: I did not believe my Italy call-up

AC Milan’s scoring sensation Patrick Cutrone is excited to get his international career up and running following his inclusion in Luigi Di Biagio’s Italy squad to face Argentina and England.

The youngster has been a revelation in attack for the Rossoneri this season since being made a first team regular under Vincenzo Montella, and has locked down a consistent place in the starting XI, but admits that he did not see a call-up for the first team coming so soon.

“Making my debut will be very exciting,” he told Milan TV.

“I didn’t expect it, I’d seen the Under-21 squad and I didn’t believe it. I’ll give the senior team my all too.”

Cutrone played a key role once more in Milan’s recent game against Chievo, in which he scored as the Rossoneri came from 2-1 behind to win 3-2.

“It was crucial to win and it is even better to contribute with a goal,” he said.

“Now we need to stay on this path. It was a crucial game, we needed the three points. I only think about working and training hard. I want to improve and I try to go wherever the ball goes.”