Cutrone warns Buffon: I mean business

AC Milan’s young striking sensation Patrick Cutrone is feeling bullish ahead of the Rossoneri’s trip to Turin to face Juventus on Saturday, and has sent a signal of intent to Italy teammate Gianluigi Buffon.

The two were together on Azzurri duty for the recent friendlies against England and Argentina respectively, but now go head-to-head in Serie A as Milan look to continue their recent run of form and unsettle the league leaders.

“A message for Buffon: I mean business now,” the forward said to Corriere dello Sport.

“I’ve already scored against him in Italy training, but I want to score a real goal against him at the Juventus stadium.”

Cutrone acknowledged that beating the champions would not be easy, but was adamant that Milan were travelling with three points in mind and also admitted respect for his opposing forwards.

“It’ll be difficult to beat Juventus, but you never know,” he added.

“We want to win, maybe there will be only a few chances, but we’re working on making sure we take them.

“I admire [Gonzalo] Higuain’s composure in the box and [Paulo] Dybala for his decision-making.”