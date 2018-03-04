Davide Astori: A Career in Pictures

The news from Udine hit the world of Fiorentina hard, many could not believe it, then it was made official: Davide Astori had passed away, aged 31, overnight in his sleep, in the hotel where the Viola were staying ahead of their game against Udinese.

Born in the province of Bergamo, he started his youth career at Pontisola, before moving to Milan. He never played for the Rossoneri first team, and after loans at Pizzighettone and Cremonese, he moved to Cagliari in 2008, where his career had a breakthrough.

He played 179 games for the Sardinian club, before moving to Roma in 2014, in what everyone thought would be the turn of his career into something bigger and better.

He joined Fiorentina after just one season in the capital, moving to Tuscany in 2015. He had turned 31 in January, had played 109 games for La Viola, and in the summer he had received the captain’s armband. RIP Davide.