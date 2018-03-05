Davide Astori | A Tribute

A lovely man, always available to talk and someone who had the balls to put his face in front of the camera when needed as a captain. That was Davide Astori.

News from Udine hit the world of Fiorentina hard, many could not believe it, then it was made official: Astori had passed away, aged 31, overnight in his sleep, in the hotel where the Viola were staying ahead of their game against Udinese.

It happened in his sleep, like an old man who has decided it was his time to rest. But Davide was 31, and had all his life to live.