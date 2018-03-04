Davide Astori died from ‘natural causes’

The death of Davide Astori has stunned Italy and Italian football, and it appears his passing was due to a cardiac arrest stemming from natural causes.

After not appearing for breakfast at 9:30am, Fiorentina’s masseur went to his room and found the player dead. No attempts were made to resuscitate Astori. Preliminary examinations of the body were made at Santa Maria della Misericordia Hostpital in Udine.

“The initial though is that the player died of a cardiocirculatory arrest due to natural causes,” Chief Public Prosecutor of Udine, Antonio De Nicolo told the press. “Though it is strange this could happen to a professional footballer who has been monitored so much.”

The last person to see Astori alive was Marco Sportiello as they were playing Playstation at around 11.30pm.