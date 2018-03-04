Davide Astori was on verge of new contract to see out career with Fiorentina

Fiorentina President Andrea Della Valle has confirmed that Davide Astori was close to penning a new contract at the club, as he expressed a heartfelt message in light of his tragic death on Sunday.

After not arriving for breakfast with the rest of the squad in the team’s hotel ahead of their scheduled Serie A clash against Udinese, Astori was found dead in his room, with his passing ruled as being down to cardiac arrest stemming from natural causes.

The news has stunned Italian, and indeed, world football, and on Sunday afternoon club president Della Valle expressed his sorrow.

“It is a huge tragedy and a tough test for us all,” Della Valle told reporters outside Fiorentina’s Centro Sportivo Campini training ground. “Davide was a point of reference for us all and we must now find the strength to react.

“On Monday he was due to sign a new contract with us so that he could see out his career with Fiorentina. It was scheduled for last Thursday, but we postponed it because of all the chaos caused by the bad weather.

“The sense of shock is so strong. It’s easy to say it now, but he was such a wonderful human being and anyone who met him knows this.”

Astori arrived at Fiorentina on an initial loan from Cagliari in 2015, before signing on a permanent deal the following summer. The centre-back became the Viola’s club captain at the start of the current campaign.