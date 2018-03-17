Di Biagio Announces Italy Squad For Argentina and England Friendlies

Interim Italy coach Luigi Di Biagio has named a 26-man squad for the Azzurri’s upcoming friendlies with Argentina and England.

The Azzurri take on Argentina on March 23, at the Ethihad Stadium in Manchester before moving to Wembley Stadium in London to face England on March 27.

Patrick Cutrone’s excellent start to 2018 has been rewarded with his first ever call up to the national team, as is the same with Federico Chiesa. Meanwhile Giacomo Bonaventura returns to the Azzurri squad for the first time since November 2016.

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Mattia Perin.

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Matteo Darmian, Mattia De Sciglio, Gian Marco Ferrari, Alessandro Florenzi, Daniele Rugani, Leonardo Spinazzola, Davide Zappacosta.

Midfielders: Giacomo Bonaventura, Bryan Cristante, Roberto Gagliardini, Jorginho, Marco Parolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Marco Verratti.

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Antonio Candreva, Patrick Cutrone, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Simone Verdi.