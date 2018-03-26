Di Biagio: Italy are heading down the right path

Despite losing against Argentina in their first of two friendlies, interim Italy coach Luigi Di Biagio feels the Azzurri are heading down the right path.

Italy followed their World Cup 2018 qualification playoff exit to Sweden with a lacklustre 2-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina in Manchester on Friday, and now face England at Wembley Stadium in the hope of at least retaining some pride.

“We need to improve on our performance from the Argentina game and I’ve told the players that,” Di Biagio told the press.

“We played a very good second half, and created a decent amount. If it had ended 0-0 I’d have been disappointed, but in the end we lost, though the second half reaction pleased me a lot.

“We’re heeding down the right path, we did some good things against the second best team in the world. I was disappointed to read that some people said we had no shots on goal.

“I’m a bit annoyed because I saw different things in the Argentina game, but criticism is part of our world.

“I said what I wanted and the lads followed my instructions. We saw some good things, but we need some time to adjust. I hope we perform better tomorrow and manage to get a result.”

The question of who will be the next Azzurri coach was again put to Di Biagio who insisted he hasn’t any inkling of the FIGC’s choice.

“No-one has told me anything about my future,” he continued. “I am thinking about my job, and whatever decision is made will be fine with me.”

As expected Di Biagio will make a number of changes against England, from the side which lost to Argentina, with most notable being Gianluigi Donnarumma taking over from namesake Buffon in goal.

“Donnarumma will play,” Di Biagio said. “Even though [Mattia] Perin caused me a bit of a headache. I did have some doubts [about who to play].

“It’s inevitable there’ll be some other changes. We also have to take into account the stage of the season we’re at, as some players will have slight niggles.

“I’ll change at least three or four players, but I haven’t decided exactly who yet.”