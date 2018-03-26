Di Biagio rings in the Azzurri changes for England match

After the 2-0 loss to Argentina, interim Italy coach Luigi Di Biagio is ready to make several changes in the hope of a better result against England at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening, with the most noticeable absentee being goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

The Azzurri legend will be on the bench for the match, leaving Di Biagio with the big decision of choosing who is going to guard the Italy’s goal. The overwhelming favourite to take the Italy gloves is AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, though he is coming under increasing pressure from Mattia Perin, the Genoa goalkeeper, who is in a good form and is ready to play the whole 90 minutes.

Big changes are to be expected on the offensive side as well, with Andrea Belotti leading the line instead of Ciro Immobile, and Antonio Candreva replacing Federico Chiesa on the right side. On the left, Lorenzo Insigne should play at least 45 minutes.

In midfield, Marco Verratti and Jorginho both look likely to miss out on Tuesday’s game, with Verratti training separately in Sunday’s session, while the Napoli’s man only joined the rest of the team for half the session. Lorenzo Pellegrini and Roberto Gagliardini should line up in centre midfield.

At the back, Chelsea man Davide Zappacosta, and Leonardo Spinazzola will play at full-back, with Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani in the middle.

During Sunday’s training session, Di Biagio focussed on ball possession, stopping the play multiple times to correct every exercise. After that it was all about tactics, seven vs seven, making sure the team picks up the pace in the opponent’s half trying to be more aggressive in the section of the pitch that matters. A training style very close to Pep Guardiola’s.