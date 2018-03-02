Di Francesco opens door to Roma approach for Balotelli

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has admitted that he would welcome the opportunity to coach Italy striker Mario Balotelli at the club.

The 27-year-old had endured a torrid spell at Liverpool from 2014-2016, including a forgettable loan spell at AC Milan, having previously represented the Rossoneri with some success.

Despite this, the mercurial forward has enjoyed something of a renaissance at French outfit Nice, prompting speculation that he could soon be on his way back to Serie A.

Responding to suggestions by Balotelli’s agent, Mino Raiola, that talks had begun for his client with Roma, Di Francesco refused to rule out a move.

“I would definitely be interested in coaching Balotelli,” Di Francesco claimed in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Serie A clash against Napoli.

“I tried to sign him two years ago when I was at Sassuolo, but we were not able to strike a deal. He is an interesting player of immense quality though.”

Balotelli has scored 39 goals in 58 appearances for Nice, and is a three-time Scudetto winner with Inter, in addition to lifting the Premier League with Manchester City.