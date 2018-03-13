Di Francesco: Roma don’t fear anyone in the Champions League

Roma have been challenged to reach the Champions League semi-final by Eusebio Di Francesco, who insisted that they shouldn’t be afraid of anyone in the next round.

A goal away to Shakhtar Donetsk from Cengiz Under combined with Edin Dzeko’s second half strike in the Italian capital sent Roma through to the last eight on the away goals rule.

However, the man in charge doesn’t want them to stop at the last eight and wants the Lupi’s Champions League journey to continue.

“I want the dream to continue with this team. We played a men’s game, it was a real team performance from everyone and now we can dream,” Di Francesco told reporters.

“We live and play for these kind of nights and it brings us a lot of great emotions, we are excited to continue and play in the next round.

“I wouldn’t like to avoid any team in particular in the next round. The only thing I don’t want is fear from my team. Roma should not and will not be afraid of anyone.”

Roma are into the last eight of the Champions League for the first time in a decade, having been beaten at that stage by Manchester United in 2007 and 2008 in their only previous trips to that stage of the modernised competition, although they did reach the European Cup final in 1984.