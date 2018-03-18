Di Francesco: Roma had to take a risk in Crotone victory

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco praised his side for being willing to take risks to seal a 2-0 victory over Crotone at the Stadio Ezio Scida in Serie A on Sunday.

A first half goal from Stephan El Shaarawy was followed up by an accurate Radja Nainggolan strike late on, but the Giallorossi were often frustrated by an organised Crotone backline.

The visitors found greater joy with their wide play, and Di Francesco commended a squad that included a number of fringe players, including Bruno Peres, Maxime Gonalons, and Gerson, for taking a different approach.

“Today we were very good in the first half,” the tactician told Sky Sport Italia. “We were patient and waited for the right moment, the only way to break through was to build superiority on the flanks.

“We were willing to take risks and take a different approach, especially as the pitch did not help our style of football. This team is growing and we have had six wins in our last seven matches.

“From a continuity point of view, we do need to improve in matches against stronger sides, but I wanted to give a chance to some players who are looking for more opportunities.”

The victory sees Roma remain in third with just nine league games remaining. The Giallorossi must now turn their attention to the visit of Bologna after the international break.