Donnarumma taking positives from England draw

Despite needing a late penalty to leave London with a 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening, Italy and AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is keen to take positives from the performance and result.

Donnarumma, who started in goal on the night, is happy with the outcome and believes it gives the Azzurri something to build upon going forward.

“This draw gives us enthusiasm, because reaching this game after so many difficulties, the result gives us the enthusiasm to go forward,” he told Rai Sport.

““I enjoy the Nazionale, we are a good group, we’re improving, we work hard and this result at Wembley gives us the strength to march on.”

Italy played Argentina just a few days prior to the England fixture in Manchester, where they were brushed aside by the South American side.