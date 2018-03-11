Dybala delights as Juventus brush Udinese aside

Paulo Dybala was again the hero for Juventus as he bagged a double to down Udinese in a typically straightforward home win for the Old Lady on Sunday afternoon.

The win sends Massimiliano Allegri’s side top of the Serie A table, with Napoli having a tough trip to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to face Inter later in the evening.

Surprisingly, it was Wojciech Szczesny who was called into action first. Ali Adnan whipped in a testing free-kick from the right that was swinging towards goal in a crowded six-yard box and the Pole did well to stretch and turn the ball behind before it landed on the head of a Zebrette player.

Before the first half had reached its midway point Juve had taken the lead. Dybala was again at the centre of attention as he dispatched a free-kick from 25 yards over the wall and into Albano Bizzarri’s top left-hand corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance of stopping it.

Juve could and should have doubled their advantage before the half-time break only for Gonzalo Higuain to pass up the opportunity from the penalty spot. Dybala appeared to have beaten Gabriele Angella going towards the byline but the defender hung his leg between the Argentine and the ball, catching the No.10 and bringing him to ground.

Higuain stepped up and looked to find the corner low to his left but Bizzarri was quick to ground and did well to deny him his 15th of the season.

One did become two barely three minutes into the second half as Higuain redeemed himself by brilliantly assisting Dybala’s 17th of the campaign. El Pipita received the ball on the edge of the box with his back to goal and drew two Udinese defenders before slotting Dybala through into the box, with his compatriot then converting with ease to put the result beyond doubt.

What happened from there was no more than a formality as Juve saw out the result without ever being threatened. Dybala had a half-chance to complete his hat-trick before Stefano Sturaro opted to go himself from an unlikely angle when he could have looked to find the Argentine in the box.