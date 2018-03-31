Dzeko rescues point for rusty Roma against Bologna

Edin Dzeko stepped off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw for a lacklustre Roma against Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dell’Ara on Saturday.

The Bosnia international nodded home Diego Perotti’s cross midway through the second half to rescue a point for the Giallorossi, having been initially rested ahead of a trip the Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Bologna had looked good for a victory after Erick Pulgar rifled in early in the first half, but were unable to hold out after a period of sustained Roma pressure after the break.

Neither side showed any signs of disjointedness after the international break and the match began at a high tempo. Radja Nainggolan’s strength allowed him to turn beyond Pulgar and drive forward from the halfway line to release Patrik Schick. The Czech forward’s low first time strike was tipped around the post by Antonio Santurro.

The debutant goalkeeper settled any early nerves with a fine stop from the resulting corner, as he parried a downward Daniele De Rossi header away from point blank range.

Roma were dealt a blow after a quarter of an hour, as Nainggolan pulled up with a suspected hamstring injury, and was replaced by Gerson.

The break in play seemed to give Bologna a lift, as the hosts pushed forward with a new found belief. Andrea Poli flicked the ball beyond Federico Fazio to whip in a dangerous cross from the byline. It was met by the leaping Godred Donsah, but the Ghanaian could only head over.

However, it was a sign of what was to come, as Bologna took the lead less than a minute later. A low cross into a crowded box saw Federico Di Francesco tee up Andrea Poli, and though the midfielder’s effort was blocked by Gerson, a second Di Francesco lay off allowed Pulgar to drive into the bottom corner from outside the penalty area.

Half-time. Roma kebobolan berkat gol Erick Pulgar di menit 18. Nampak cukup kontroversial, karena dianggap hand-ball lebih dulu. Gimana menurut lo? ????#BolognaRoma (1-0)#NontonHDUntukSemua pic.twitter.com/xsqGgyuhAC — mysupersoccer (@my_supersoccer) March 31, 2018

Roma ought to have levelled on the half hour mark and could not have asked for a more presentable chance. Schick rose highest to flick on a corner and, after losing his marker, Kevin Strootman had the goal at his mercy to prod home at the back post. Somehow the Dutchman contrived to shin the ball against the woodwork and had to watch on as it bounced clear.

The hosts squandered a fine chance to double their lead on the stroke of half time, as a rapid counter allowed Poli to send Rodrigo Palacio clean through on goal. The experienced striker’s poor first touch allowed the ball to run away from him however, and Alisson was on hand to sweep up.

After the break, Roma enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but were unable to break through a disciplined Bologna backline.

The Giallorossi began to see clearer sights of goal on the hour mark, as Gerson burst into the box to slot home Edin Dzeko’s low cross, only for Adam Masina to read the play well and intercept. The loose ball fell to Diego Perotti, who weaved into the area and bravely charged down by Sebastian De Maio.

Midway through the second half Roma drew level, courtesy of substitute Dzeko. Perotti jinked past Masina to get to the byline, before looping the ball across the face of goal. Having stepped across Filip Helander, Dzeko leaned forward to nod the ball in at the front post and spare Roma’s blushes.

Roma continued to press for a winner, and came close late on as Schick met Florenzi’s corner but saw his header loop over the frame of the goal.

Ultimately, Bologna held on for a point, as Roma struggled to fashion another clear chance on goal. The draw sees Roma move five points clear of fourth-place Inter, albeit having played twice more than the Nerazzurri. Bologna, meanwhile, remain 11th.