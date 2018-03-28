England 1-1 Italy | LIVE reaction from Wembley Stadium

A late Lorenzo Insigne penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Italy in their friendly with England at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening, and our man Dov Schiavone was unable to hide his disappointment at the level of the Azzurri’s performance.

