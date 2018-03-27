England v Italy: Official Line-Ups

England welcome Italy to Wembley Stadium in London for the 27th meeting between the two nations.

The Azzurri hold the advantage of 10 wins to England’s eight, though the Three Lions have won 15 of their last 19 matches at Wembley, but have only won once against Italy in the stadium, way back in the 1978 World Cup qualifiers.

Italy though are going through a period of poor form and transition, with coach Luigi Di Biagio currently auditioning for the role vacated by Gian Piero Ventura following Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

England: Butland, Trippier, Tarkowski, Stones, Young, Walker, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dier Sterling, Lingard, Vardy.

Italy: Donnarumma; Zappacosta, Bonucci, Rugani, De Sciglio; L.Pellegrini, Jorginho, Parolo; Candreva, Immobile, Insigne.