England v Italy: Probable Teams

England welcome Italy to Wembley Stadium in London for the 27th meeting between to two nations, with Azzurri coach Luigi Di Biagio set to ring in the changes.

Despite the 2-0 defeat to Argentina, Di Biagio will continue with the 4-3-3 formation, and announced that Gianluigi Donnarumma will take over from namesake Buffon in goal.

Elsewhere, Davide Zappacosta is set to get the not at right back over Alessandro Florenzi, with Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani in central defence.

Marco Verratti will be replaced by Pellegrini, alongside Jorginho and Marco Parolo in midfield. While, Andrea Belotti will start upfront with Antonio Candreva and Lorenzo Insigne.

As with Di Biagio, England coach Gareth Southgate announced his goalkeeper for the game, with Jack Butland getting the nod between the sticks.

In defence, Walker and Rose are expected at full-back with Maguire and Stones forming the central defensive pair. Wilshere is definitely out, so Dier and Henderson will almost certainly start. Meanwhile, Vardy will likely lead the line flanked by Sterling and Lingard.

England (4-2-3-1): Butland; Walker, Maguire, Stones, Rose; Dier, Henderson; Sterling, Alli, Lingard; Vardy.

Subs: Hart, Pickford, Pope, Trippier, Mawson, Tarkowski, Cook, Livermore, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Young, Welbeck, Rashford.

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Zappacosta, Bonucci, Rugani, Darmian; Parolo, Jorginho, Pellegrini; Candreva, Belotti, Insigne.

Subs: Buffon, Perin, De Sciglio, Ferrari, Ogbonna, Florenzi, Bonaventura, Verratti, Verdi, Pellegrini, Gagliardini, Cristante, Chiesa, Cutrone.