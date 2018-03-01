Everton plotting move for AC Milan youngster Calabria

After playing a major role in AC Milan’s recent Serie A revival, full-back Davide Calabria has become a target for Premier League side Everton.

The 21-year-old has become a fundamental part of coach Gennaro Gattuso’s first-team and netted his first goal in the Rossoneri shirt during the recent 2-0 victory over Roma at the Stadio Olimipico.

According to Calcio News 24, the Merseyside club are expected to make a firm bid for the young right-back when the transfer window reopens in the summer, despite Milan thought to see Calabria as a player for the long-term.

The Italian Under-21 international will have a huge part to play as the Rossoneri battle on three fronts for the remainder of the season in the Coppa Italia, Europa League and Champions League qualification.

Calabria has made a career high 14 appearances in Serie A already for Milan.