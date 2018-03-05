Fiorentina look to find way to honour Astori

Fiorentina are looking to consult with supporters regarding a suitable way of paying tribute to Davide Astori after his premature death and are expected to make an announcement in the coming days.

The 31-year-old went to bed at the team hotel in Udine on Saturday night and, after failing to arrive for breakfast the following morning, was discovered to have past away during the night.

As with other clubs who have lost players during their playing careers, the Viola could decide to withdraw the defenders No.13 shirt, and they are also considering naming a new stadium, or part of it, after the Italian.

A third option is to undertake a minute’s applause during the 13th minute of fixtures going forward, just as Espanyol and Sevilla do for Dani Jarque and Antonio Puerta, respectively – due to La Liga regulations refusing the removal of shirt numbers.