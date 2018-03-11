Fiorentina shed a tear for Davide Astori in Benevento win

Vitor Hugo scored the winner for Fiorentina in a 1-0 victory over Benevento, as the club and fans said an emotional goodbye to Davide Astori.

Football and poetry always seem to go hand in hand as it was La Viola’s No.31 who bagged the winning goal. Astori wore No.13.

Before kick off there were a plethora of tributes to Astori. A banner was placed in the centre circle with the words ‘ Capitano Forever’, while a video homage played on the big screen in the ground.

Both sets of fans chanted Astori’s name and as the teams walked out a minute’s silence was held. The most impeccable silence we have ever experienced in football, you could hear a pin drop. It was powerful.

Evening though the match had started no one was paying too much attention as thoughts were with Astori, and on the 13th minute of the game – Astori’s number – the match stopped and the Curva Fiesole unveiled their choreopgraphy dedicated to their captain, during a minute of applause.

Giovanni Simeone was denied by Puggioni immediately after the restart, but the goal did come as Hugo rose like a salmon at the back post to head home a Riccardo Saponara corner, before running to the sidelines and saluting a t-shirt with Astori’s image emblazoned on.

Benevento did have a couple of opportunities through Cristiano Lombardi. First a header, which went off target, then the same outcome from a long distance effort.

After the break, Milan Badelj then Federico Chiesa both had chances blocked by the Benevento defence. While at the other end Guilherme flashed a shot just wide.

As the second 45 minutes wore on Fiorentina seemed content to sit on their lead, and as such Benevento piled forward, going close to Del Pinto.

There were also shouts for a penalty as a low cross looked to have struck the arm of a Cristiano Biraghi while he was sliding to clear, but referee Fabrizio Pasqua wave play on.

Chiesa hit Benevento on the break and tried to fire into the far top corner, from the right of the penalty area, but his strike was deflected out for a corner.

Hearts were in mouths two minutes from time as Coda headed off the post with a header, then Fiorentina hit the upright at the other end after a rasping Badelj shot, before Benassi put the rebound over the bar with the goal gaping.