Fiorentina v Benevento: Official Line-Ups

Fiorentina welcome Benevento to the Stadio Artemio Franchi for their first match following the untimely death of captain Davide Astori.

Following Astori’s funeral on Thursday, the Fiorentina fans will display a memorial choreography for the much-loved player, with tributes also being held on the pitch as well.

Fiorentina: Sportiello; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Vitor Hugo, Biraghi; Benassi, Badelj, Veretout; Saponara; Chiesa, Simeone

Benevento: Puggioni; Sagna, Djimsiti, Tosca, Venuti; Djuricic, Cataldi; Lombardi, Guilherme, Brignola; Coda