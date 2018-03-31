Gattuso’s AC Milan on par with Juventus and Napoli

With AC Milan’s 3-2 comeback win over Chievo last time out, the Rossoneri have now extended their Serie A unbeaten run to 10 straight games with five straight wins.

Milan were down by one when goals from young strikers Patrick Cutrone and Andre Silva secured the victory for Gattuso’s men.

The last time that Milan went 10 games unbeaten was back in April 2013 when Massimiliano Allegri was the coach. Gattuso’s Milan now average 2.14 points per game which is behind only Juventus (2.73) and Napoli (2.33) this season.

With the Diavolo having a game in hand on city rivals Inter and yet to play them in the second Derby della Madonnina of the season, it remains possible that their impressive form could secure them Champions League football next year.

Milan’s next match will see them go to Turin to face Juventus on March 31 as they look to extend their impressive run against the reigning Serie A champions.