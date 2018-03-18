Gattuso: AC Milan performance pleased me, now the break is perfect timing

Following AC Milan’s 3-2 comeback win over Chievo, Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso was happy with the performance and also revealed what has gone on behind the scenes with Nikola Kalinic.

Milan took an early lead, with Hakan Calhanoglu in the right place at the right time, to fire into the empty net. Then Chievo bagged two goals in two minutes through Mariusz Stepinski and a rocket from Roberto Inglese, but Patrick Cutrone got the equaliser seven minutes into the second half.

But, with 10 minutes left, the Rossoneri swung in a corner, and Andre Silva was in the right place at the right to to blast home, just as he was a week ago against Genoa.

“We need to rest now as some players are off to play of the national teams, and we’ll get together again on Wednesday with those not selected.

“It wasn’t an easy game today, we have a team that has given a lot in the last few months, but I was happy with the performance. The break comes at a perfect time for us.

Kalinic was left out of the squad to play Chievo, which came as a surprise to many, though Gattuso made his feelings clear.

“I don’t bear grudges,” he went on. “I have always asked for professionalism and on my part at least, there will be an openness starting tomorrow.

“We want to get into the Champions League spots and he can give us a huge helping hand, but we can’t pretend to train and not give everything we have.”

On the other hand, Andre Silva has been the match winner for Milan in their last two games, and is clearly impressing Gattuso in training.

“He is a very professional guy, and you can see that in his eyes in training,” Gattuso continued. “He is also getting that cutting edge which he is using against his opponents.”

Mateo Musacchio is another who hasn’t played much under Gattuso, but as with Silva, he is a player who is impressing with his attitude.

“He isn’t very happy,” Gattuso said. “But he I like him a lot, he is a person who is straightforward, he is a real South American and if he sees something wrong he behaves like a leader.

“He is a good guy and deserves the best, as he speaks face to face and not behind your back.”