Gattuso: AC Milan showed character after Arsenal defeat

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was delighted with how his players responded to adversity after securing a late 1-0 victory over Genoa on Sunday.

The Rossoneri fell 2-0 in disappointing fashion to Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday, but Andre Silva’s first goal in Serie A secured three important points for Diavolo.

Now just six points back of Lazio for the final Champions League spot with a game in hand, Gattuso credited his players for showing what they’re made of and keeping their recent domestic form going.

“There was a lot of concern because, after two and a half months without a loss, I was interested in seeing how the team would respond after falling to Arsenal,” he told Premium Sport.

“I have to compliment the players, as they showed a lot of character. Genoa played well and caused us problems, but I’m happy with the personality that my team showed.

“We’ve really closed the gap. We have 11 matches remaining, and we have to take them one at a time. The important thing is that we rest up and get some of our injured players back.”

Gattuso reserved special praise for Silva, who came off the bench to break his Serie A drought with the final kick of the game, in what has been a disappointing first season in Italy.

“I’m really happy for Silva as he ended his drought,” the coach added. “It’s hard to wear a shirt with that much history, and it’s even harder for someone that young.

“We have to continue growing and we only have one way of doing that, and that’s through hard work.”

Milan travel to London for the second leg of their Europa League tie with Arsenal on Thursday, before welcoming Chievo to the San Siro next Sunday.